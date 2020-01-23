Xiaomi Mi 10 confirmed to launch in Q1 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones are expected to be launched on February 11. This is the same day when Samsung will be launching latest flagship smartphones under its Galaxy S20 series. Now it has been confirmed that Mi 10 will launch in Q1 2020.

Lei Jun, founder, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset in the first quarter of this year.

Recently, it was reported that Xiaomi Mi 10 will support 48W fast charge technology whereas Mi 10 Pro will support 65W fast charge technology. The Mi 10 will have a battery capacity of about 4800mAh while the Mi 10 Pro will have a battery capacity of about 4500mAh.

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera. It was previously reported that the Mi 10 will have a 64MP primary camera. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. It will have quad-camera set up with 108MP main sensor, 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor. Mi 10 will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. There will also be a facial recognition and under-display fingerprint sensor.