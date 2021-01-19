Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook 14 (IC) in India powered by 10th Gen Intel CometLake processor

Xiaomi has launched a new variant of its Mi Notebook 14 that is powered by 10th Gen Intel CometLake processor and also has 65W fast charging.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has released a new version of its famous laptop lineup, called the Mi Notebook 14 (IC). The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) comes with an integrated 720p HD webcam built-in and much more.

The Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) will be available in silver colour at a starting price of Rs 43,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Flipkart and retail partners.

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Specifications

Advertisement

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) comes with a 14-inch display with 81.2% screen-to-body ratio. Sporting a 16:9 Full HD (1920 x1080) display, the new Mi Notebook comes with an anti-glare coating to avoid reflections and eye strain.

The notebook weighs 1.5Kgs and also sports an in-built 720p HD Webcam. The Notebook is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CometLake processor which clocks up to 4.2GHz.

This is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz and up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage. The model with discrete graphics is powered by NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB of video RAM.

Mi NoteBook (IC) offers a 65Wh battery with 10 hours of battery backup with 65W fast charging that can charge the battery upto 50% in under 35 mins.

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) features stereo speakers combined with DTS audio processing that fine-tunes the desired sound signatures during media consumption. The Notebook comes with an array of connectivity ports including 2 x high-speed USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0 port and 1 x HDMI 1.4b port. It also has a 3.5mm jack which doubles as a headphone and a mic in. As far as connectivity is concerned, the laptop has support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.