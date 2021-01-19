Advertisement

Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook 14 (IC) in India powered by 10th Gen Intel CometLake processor

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 1:18 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi has launched a new variant of its Mi Notebook 14 that is powered by 10th Gen Intel CometLake processor and also has 65W fast charging.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has released a new version of its famous laptop lineup, called the Mi Notebook 14 (IC). The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) comes with an integrated 720p HD webcam built-in and much more. 

 

The Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) will be available in silver colour at a starting price of Rs 43,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Flipkart and retail partners. 

 

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Specifications 

 

Advertisement

Mi Notebook 14 (IC)

 

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) comes with a 14-inch display with 81.2% screen-to-body ratio. Sporting a 16:9 Full HD (1920 x1080) display, the new Mi Notebook comes with an anti-glare coating to avoid reflections and eye strain. 

 

The notebook weighs 1.5Kgs and also sports an in-built 720p HD Webcam. The Notebook is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CometLake processor which clocks up to 4.2GHz. 

 

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) _

 

This is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz and up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage. The model with discrete graphics is powered by NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB of video RAM.

 

Mi NoteBook (IC) offers a 65Wh battery with 10 hours of battery backup with 65W fast charging that can charge the battery upto 50% in under 35 mins.

 

Mi Notebook 14

 

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) features stereo speakers combined with DTS audio processing that fine-tunes the desired sound signatures during media consumption. The Notebook comes with an array of connectivity ports including 2 x high-speed USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0 port and 1 x HDMI 1.4b port. It also has a 3.5mm jack which doubles as a headphone and a mic in. As far as connectivity is concerned, the laptop has support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Xiaomi, 8 other Chinese companies blacklisted by US govt

Redmi 9 Prime receives MIUI 12 update in India

Redmi K40 series to launch in February, price revealed

Redmi 7A receives MIUI 12 update in India

Mi 11 Lite spotted on BIS website, launch imminent

Xiaomi launches Mi Smart Clock, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

MSI launches Prestige, Summit, Modern series laptops in India with Intel Tigerlake processors

Vaio E15, SE14 laptops launched in India starting from Rs 49,900

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies