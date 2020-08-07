Xiaomi clarifies on pre-installed banned Chinese apps on its smartphones

The company has also clarified that it stores all the data in India and more.

Xiaomi has today clarified the situation with banned Chinese applications on its range of smartphones. The company has also clarified that it stores all the data in India and more.

Xiaomi India tweeted this information on its official Twitter handle. The company has clarified that none of the app blocked by the Indian government is available for access on any Xiaomi smartphones launched in India. The company added that it is developing a new version of MIUI that will be built without pre-installation of any of the blocked Chinese apps by the government. The brand says that it will be rolling out the new MIUI version in a phased manner over the next few weeks.

Xiaomi has also clarified that the Clean Master application installed in Xiaomi smartphones is not the Clean Master app that was banned by the government. The brand says that the Clean Master is a common industry name that is used by the multiple app developers and the app from Xiaomi is only using the industry name. “Since this might be confusing consumers, we are removing these definitions from the MIUI Cleaner App. Users can also manually update the Cleaner app in the Settings by going to the System apps updater on their smartphones,” the company said in the statement.

Furthermore, the company has clarified that it complies and adheres to all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law. The brand has revealed that since 2018, 100 per cent of data from the Indian users is stored on servers located in India and none of this data is shared with anyone outside of India. Lastly, the brand says that going forward all Xiaomi smartphones will come with updated software and it will not include these banned Chinese apps.