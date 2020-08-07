Advertisement

Xiaomi clarifies on pre-installed banned Chinese apps on its smartphones

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 07, 2020 4:10 pm

Latest News

The company has also clarified that it stores all the data in India and more.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has today clarified the situation with banned Chinese applications on its range of smartphones. The company has also clarified that it stores all the data in India and more. 

 

Xiaomi India tweeted this information on its official Twitter handle. The company has clarified that none of the app blocked by the Indian government is available for access on any Xiaomi smartphones launched in India. The company added that it is developing a new version of MIUI that will be built without pre-installation of any of the blocked Chinese apps by the government. The brand says that it will be rolling out the new MIUI version in a phased manner over the next few weeks. 

 

Xiaomi has also clarified that the Clean Master application installed in Xiaomi smartphones is not the Clean Master app that was banned by the government. The brand says that the Clean Master is a common industry name that is used by the multiple app developers and the app from Xiaomi is only using the industry name. “Since this might be confusing consumers, we are removing these definitions from the MIUI Cleaner App. Users can also manually update the Cleaner app in the Settings by going to the System apps updater on their smartphones,” the company said in the statement. 

 

Advertisement

Furthermore, the company has clarified that it complies and adheres to all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law. The brand has revealed that since 2018, 100 per cent of data from the Indian users is stored on servers located in India and none of this data is shared with anyone outside of India. Lastly, the brand says that going forward all Xiaomi smartphones will come with updated software and it will not include these banned Chinese apps.

 

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched in India

Redmi 9 Prime goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Which one is a better streaming stick?

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India for Rs 2799

Redmi 9 Prime with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, quad-camera setup launched in India

Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to invest in ShareChat, offers deal to buy TikTok India business and more

Smartphones and gadgets going on sale in next 7 days

Friendship Day 2020: How to celebrate it virtually?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price
15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi
Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies