Xiaomi Civi series releasing on 27 September

Xiaomi has announced that it will be releasing the new Civi series smartphones on September 27 in China at 2PM local time. Xiaomi had launched the CC9 series of smartphones in China back in the year 2019. It did not launch any successor models though. It is now being speculated that Xiaomi Civi series will replace the CC9 series.

Xiaomi has however not revealed any specs of the upcoming Civi series smartphones. The Weibo post by the compnay says the new series will have “fashionable and diversified designs and innovative imaging technology”. The company also stated that the series is aimed at “self-confident young man.”

According to Xiaomiui, the Xiaomi Civi will debut with a 108 MP camera. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Recently, a Xiaomi phone with model name 2107119DC was spotted on TENAA and 3C certification websites. This phone is being expected to launch as the first phone in the Civi series.

The images and specifications of the device suggest that it could be a Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G that debuted in global markets recently. Meanwhile Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will also be launching on September 29 in India.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has a price of EUR 349 (approx Rs 30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 399 (approx Rs 34,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. So we can expect the Indian pricing around the 30K range.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Specifications

The phone sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it has Dolby Vision support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The company has provided up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage on the device. It can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The phone also has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 telemacro shooter. In addition, it comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. In addition, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers. The device packs a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.