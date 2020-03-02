New Redmi Note smartphone launching in India on March 12, Redmi Note 9 expected

The invite shows a quad-camera setup arranged in a square array.

Xiaomi has today announced that the next Redmi Note smartphone will be launching in India on March 12. The company has now started sending the media invites for the upcoming launch.





The invite, however, does not reveal the name of the smartphone to be launched, but it is expected that the company will be launching Redmi Note 9 at the event. It is also likely that Redmi 9 might also launch along with the Redmi Note 9. The image in the invite shows a quad-camera setup arranged in a square array.



Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain has also posted a tweet which shows a phone with a headphone jack, USB-C port, and a speaker grill at the bottom. The phone has a glossy back in a gradient blue shade. The tweet comes with hashtag #ILoveRedmiNote which suggests that Jain is talking about the Redmi Note 9. Xiaomi has also roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to endorse its upcoming smartphone.



Redmi Note 9 series will be Amazon Exclusive in India. The e-commerce website has also started teasing the upcoming launch suggesting Redmi Note 9 series will be available on Amazon after launching in India. As per Amazon listing, the Redmi Note 9 will also offer Beast Design, Beast Processor, Beast Gaming and Beast Charging.



Earlier this month, Jain had tweeted that the upcoming Redmi smartphones will come with support for ISRO NaVIC navigation system in India. Xiaomi claimed the ISRO’s NavIC system has been enabled with a new range of Qualcomm chipsets, and they will be launching phones soon that uses these new chipsets.



