Xiaomi 14 series launched: The flagship phones that can give its competitors the chills

Xiaomi has launched its newest flagship series smartphones, Xiaomi 14 series, just two days after the chip inside these devices launched. The latest Xiaomi 14 series packs the best hardware the company has to offer till date, including a Titanium edition model, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Leica Summilux lenses and more.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Price

The Xiaomi 14 is offered in Black, White, Pink, and Rock Green shades. It starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,500) for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB are priced at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 48,900) and CNY 4,599 (approx Rs 52,300) respectively. The top-end 16GB + 1TB carries a price tag of CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 56,800).

The Xiaomi 14 Pro starts CNY 4,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the top-end 16GB + 512GB and 16GB+ 1TB RAM and storage configuration are priced at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 62,500) and CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 68,200). It will be available in White, Black, and Green colour options. There’s also a Titanium edition available.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Specifications

Xiaomi 14 Pro titanium edition

The Xiaomi 14 Pro sports a 6.7-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution, achieving a Pixel density of 522ppi. It utilises C8 light-emitting material co-developed by Xiaomi and CSOT, reaching a peak brightness of 3000 nits and supporting Dolby Vision HDR format. Furthermore, this display employs LTPO technology, enabling a variable Refresh Rate from 1-120 Hz, alongside DC dimming and 1920Hz PWM dimming.

The Xiaomi 14 gets a smaller 6.3-inch C8 display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a 1.5K resolution, 12-bit colours, 460 ppi and supports Dolby Vision HDR format. Furthermore, thanks to LTPO technology, it achieves a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz.

Both the phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Xiaomi 14 series has launched with a triple rear camera system, including a Leica Summilux 50MP Hunter 900 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP OIS-enabled telephoto unit. There’s support for variable Aperture of f/1.4 to f/4.0 on the Pro model. There’s a 32MP selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 14 series is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the Xiaomi 14 Pro packs a 4,880mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 14 has a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

These phones further have a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 ports, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14. They are also IP68 rated.

The Xiaomi 14 series is the first smartphone in the world to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has a bunch of competitors coming in soon, including iQOO 12, Vivo X100 Pro+, OnePlus 12, and many more. However, it seems to be ready to take on the competition with such high-end specs, especially when it comes to display which seems to be one of the brightest panels ever seen on a smartphone.

There’s more to be explored when it comes to HyperOS 1.0 as we haven’t tested what changes it brings over MIUI. The cameras on the previous generation flagships from Xiaomi seemed promising and this year, it seems no different.