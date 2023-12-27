Xiaomi 14 India Launch: What Do We Know?

Xiaomi 14 was unveiled in China back in late October 2023 and was the first smartphone to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Now, it seems like the brand is readying the India launch of Xiaomi 14 and new information regarding the launch timeline has now been revealed.

Xiaomi 14: India Launch Timeline (Expected)

A new report from 91mobiles citing tipster Yogesh Brar as source, suggests that the Xiaomi 14 is all set to launch in India and globally in February 2024 at the annual Mobile World Congress event. The MWC 2024 event is set to take place from February 26, 2024 till February 29, 2024. However, according to the report, the handset will be unveiled on February 25 and will launch in India on the sam date.

Xiaomi 14: Specifications

The global and Indian variants of Xiaomi 14 will most likely retain the same specifications as the China model. The Xiaomi 14 gets a 6.3-inch C8 display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a 1.5K resolution, 12-bit colours, 460 ppi and supports Dolby Vision HDR format. Furthermore, thanks to LTPO technology, it achieves a variable Refresh Rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Xiaomi 14 equips a triple rear camera system, including a Leica Summilux 50MP Hunter 900 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP OIS-enabled telephoto unit. There’s a 32MP selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 14 is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the device has a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The handset further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 1.0 based on Android 14. Finally, it is also IP68 rated.

Xiaomi 14: India Price (Expected)

The Xiaomi 13 Pro debuted in India with a price tag of Rs 79,999 and considering that price, the Xiaomi 14 could also be positioned in a similar price bracket. However, it will have to compete with the aggressively priced iQOO 12 which has performed like an all-rounder in our review. The iQOO 12 seems to be worth every penny and Xiaomi 14 is going to have a tough time beating it.

Talking of the China pricing, the Xiaomi 14 starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,500) for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB are priced at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 48,900) and CNY 4,599 (approx Rs 52,300) respectively. The top-end 16GB + 1TB carries a price tag of CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 56,800).