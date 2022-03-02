Xiaomi 12 series tipped to launch globally on March 15

Seems like Xiaomi will launch its flagship Xiaomi 12 series in the global market this month. As per a new report, the sries will launch on March 15.

Android Planet reports that the Xiaomi 12 series might hit Europe and other markets on March 15. The series include the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphones. The poster is seen with the tagline: “Master every scene”. As of now, it is not known if the brand will launch the devices in India or not.

The Xiaomi 12 series will be announced via an online launch event at 8 pm GMT (1:30 am IST). However, the brand is yet to reveal the official launch date. To recall, the Xiaomi 12 series was launched in China last December. The specifications of the global variants are likely to be same as Chinese variants.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5) display with a QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1500nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The phone has with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup including a 50MP IMX707 main camera with OIS, 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP sensor for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh battery that has support for 120W fast charging. Further, there’s support for 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12 Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1100nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Xiaomi 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup including a 50MP IMX766 main camera with OIS, 13MP ultrawide camera and a macro sensor. On the front, there’s a 32MP sensor for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12 is backed by a 4500mAh battery that have support for 67W fast charging. Further, there’s support for 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging on the Xiaomi 12.