Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G India launch date could be revealed on April 12

Xiaomi teased on Twitter that a special announcement is set to take place on April 12 where the brand is expected to convey the launch date of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G in India. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is the Chinese manufacturer’s top-of-the-line offering as of now and will most probably be the flagship for 2022 in India from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5) display with a QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 730 GPU. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup including a 50MP IMX707 main camera with OIS, 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a 50MP f/1.9 telephoto sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies.

Read More: Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X launched globally with Snapdragon SoCs

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh battery that has support for 120W fast charging and is also equipped with Xiaomi’s own Surge P1 charging chip. Further, there’s support for 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G NR, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type C. Additional features include four-unit stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon which has 2x woofers and 2x tweeters. The device runs on Android 12 based on MIUI 13 and has an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.