X TV App Now Available in Beta: Elon Musk

X, formerly known as Twitter, is entering the streaming space. It has announced that its X TV app is now available in beta on multiple television operating systems. While no specific details have been shared about the app, we know it will contain content specifically tailored for a big screen.

As Elon Musk shared on X, the X TV app is now available in beta for Android TVs, LG, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV. Furthermore, more integrations are coming soon, which means that X will add support for operating systems, such as Samsung’s Tizen OS, in the future.

Users can locate the X TV app by searching for ‘X TV’ in their device’s app store. On certain TVs, particularly those with access to the Google Play Store, you may need to navigate directly to Google Play to find and install the app.

The app aims to integrate users’ TV experiences, allowing them to access content directly on their television screens. This content could include live streams, video posts, and other exclusive content tailored for a larger screen. YouTube already offers such services via its TV app, so it’ll be interesting to see how X TV competes with YouTube’s TV app.

We couldn’t test the app as it doesn’t show for us in India on the Google Play Store. It may be a phased rollout, because of which the app isn’t visible. Further, it is important to note that the app is in beta, so one can expect it to have bugs.

We don’t know whether the X TV app also supports short-form videos, a format that has quickly gained traction in recent times. In comparison, YouTube added support for Shorts in its TV app around two years back, and it designed the feature’s UI to take full advantage of the big screen.