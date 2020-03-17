Working from home due to Coronavirus? Here are some tips to secure your internet connection

Let’s take a closer look at the top ways to secure your internet connection while working from home.

The Coronavirus pandemic is spreading like a wildfire around the globe. The governments around the globe are trying to the novel coronavirus and many of them have asked the citizens to maintain social distancing techniques by closing the public places like shopping malls, cinema halls, schools and more. The government has also advised people to work from home.

This will surely help to slow the spread of the virus and with the age of the internet, working from home has now become simpler as compared to the previous decade. In fact, many people have already started working full-time from the comfort of their homes. However, this luxury sure comes with some downsides.

Working from home also means that you are accessing your professional or sensitive files on a private network that is not that secure in nature. The remote workers are also the prey of privacy breach as compared to the people working on a secured network in an organisation. But, don’t worry, there are different ways through which you can secure your networks and your internet connection. So, without wasting any more time, let’s take a closer look at the tips to secure your internet connection while working from home.

Upgrade and Secure you WiFi router

If you haven’t purchased a WiFi router for years then it is the right time to do so. The older WiFi router is generally more prone to a breach and the performance is not that great as compared to the new ones. So, if you are working from home then make sure to upgrade your WiFi router and select dual-or tri-band wireless routers as it will provide better coverage and more secure connection. Also, it is important to beef up the security of your router. One should also keep the firmware to the latest version and encryption should be set to WPA 2 or WPA3.

Use a strong password

Using a strong password for their WiFi router and login details is a must for those working from home. Most of the routers come pre-set with a default password and most of the users choose quite easy passwords on their WiFi routers. Same goes with the different emails addresses and accounts. So, it is advisable to choose a strong and unique password for your WiFi router and your accounts so that it becomes a challenging job for the hackers to hack into your networks. As a golden rule, always includes numbers, letters and various symbols in your password.

Use a proper VPN

A virtual private network or VPN is a saviour for those who are working from home. A VPN network helps in masking the IP address of the user and it plays an important role in improving online privacy. A VPN encrypts all the internet traffic and keeps it away from hackers and more. However, it is important to note that a VPN can slow down internet speeds. There are multiple VPN available in the market like NordVPN, Express VPN, Norton Secure VPN and more that provides you secure internet connection on your home networks.

Install updates regularly

It is important to keep your laptop and other devices up to date. Updates come with new patches of security that have been uncovered since the last software update was released. So, if you are working from home, always keep your laptops, all the software installed on it and your smartphone to the latest version.

Use the right Firewall and antivirus software

Firewall plays an important role to prevent threats from entering your system. The firewall acts as a barrier between the device and the internet. So, installing and keeping it on the latest version should be your utmost priority, if you are planning to work from home. Although there are in-built firewalls in an operating system, it is also useful to choose the right firewall for your computer or for your network.

If the firewall acts as the first line of defence then antivirus acts as your next line of defence. The antivirus helps keep your PC protected from all the risks and malware, thus providing you with a safe environment for working from home. There are multiple antivirus programmes like Kaspersky, Norton and more that gives you proper protection.

Watch for phishing emails and sites

With the rise of people working from home, hackers and cybercriminals are looking to cash this trend by sending users phishing emails. The cybercriminals will sure target the remote workers to steal personal information while they are working from home. So, always watch for the phishing emails and do not visit websites that might seem suspicious. In order to avoid this, always check the sender’s email address and do not download attachments unless you trust the sender. While visiting the website, always look for SSL certificates and more.