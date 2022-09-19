Wings Phantom 210 Gaming neckband earbuds launched in India

Wings has launched a new gaming neckband earbuds called Phantom 210. The erabuds feature dual pairing with up to 50ms lag-free audio sync and 40 hours of battery life.

The Wings Phantom 210 Neckband Gaming Earbuds will be available on Flipkart for an introductory price of Rs 899, starting 19th September 2022, and backed with a 1-year warranty period.

Wings Phantom 210

The new Wings Phantom 210 is made from materials with IPX5 enclosures to ensure minimal stress on your ears. Each earbud is built using large 13mm drivers for superior audio performance with gaming surround sound delivery.

The neckband is crafted using a combo of soft silicone and ABS plastics with a gaming design. There is a dedicated gaming mode switch that activates instantly with a triple click. The company has added LED accents in both earbuds.

Packed with the latest Bluetooth v5.3 chip, the Phantom 210 features instant dual pairing for multiple devices within a 15m range. The ENC feature adds to the performance by offering environmental noise cancellation to help keep unwanted ambient chaos.

The earbuds offer a total battery life of 40 hours on a full charge. They come with USB Type-C and fast charge technology. The company claims that you can get you a 4-hour runtime in just 15 minutes of charging.

Recently, Wings Phantom 550 Gaming TWS were launched in India. The Phantom 550 comes with a dedicated Game mode and also has the latest Bluetooth 5.3 chip for wireless connections. The buds are IPX5 rated as well.

The Wings Phantom 550 are built on the latest Bluetooth v5.3 chip and can instantly pair up with your device up to a range of 15m using Open & On technology. It delivers up to 50ms ultra-low latency connectivity for lag-free gaming audio that switches within 2 seconds by enabling the dedicated Game Mode.