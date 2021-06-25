Windows 11 announced: Everything you need to know

The next generation of Windows- Windows 11 is here with a refreshed look and a bunch of new features and improvements for enhanced productivity and smoother operations.

Microsoft unveiled the next generation of Windows - Windows 11, yesterday at a virtual event. Microsoft has simplified the design language to cut through complexities in the software. As a result, the software has a modern, fresh and clean look.

Windows 11: Features

Windows has now introduced Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops as a new way to multitask. Microsoft is now also giving you the ability to create different desktops as per your work preferences. To counter the likes of MacOS and ChromeOS, Microsoft also borrowed some of the elements, such as rounded corners of Menus and Windows opened.

The beloved Start menu is now also centred, which you can also customize to put it to the left if you are used to that position. The Start menu also ditches the live tiles that were a part of Windows 10 and shows recommendations. As Windows 11 focuses on a clean look, there are many new sounds, including from the bootup sound to alerts, notifications, and more.

You get new themes, new wallpapers, and an improved dark mode as well. Windows 11 also includes an updated widgets experience where they can be brought on the front by swiping from the left of the screen or can be placed full screen.

Windows 11 now brings an improved touch keyboard, which comes with a GIF feature from Tenor. In addition, you can use voice dictation, voice commands and more. Microsoft is also enhancing the touch screen experience, which many believed was terrible on Windows 10. The new OS also includes gesture writing support. Microsoft also added Haptic feedback support when using a stylus pen.

Microsoft is making its 'Teams' video conferencing service a default on its latest operating system by integrating it into the OS. As a result, Microsoft has added a universal mute and unmute functionality.

The Edge browser is also receiving new updates for enhanced performance and supports Vertical tabs on Windows 11. However, Microsoft didn't bail out on gamers and introduced new features, including support for Auto HDR, DirectX 12 Ultimate, xCloud integration to enable cloud gaming, and Xbox Game Pass Access.

With an improved Microsoft Store, you get new search capabilities and an improved design. Microsoft also conveyed that it is now launching zero-revenue share, meaning it won't take any share from developers to publish their apps on the Microsoft Store. The feature will be available starting July 28 and will allow developers to use their own third-party commerce platform in their apps and keep 100 percent of their revenue.

Microsoft is also integrating Amazon's app store in the Microsoft Store to achieve native Android apps support on Windows using Intel's Bridge technology. Apart from these changes, Windows 11 will receive 40 percent smaller Windows updates that will run in the background to provide a seamless experience. The new version is also claimed to deliver better battery life on mobile devices.

Windows 11: Availability, upgrade options

Windows 11 will be released to the Windows Insider users starting next week. It will come as a free upgrade to those who are currently on Windows 10 and meet the minimum system requirements. In addition, the new OS will come pre-installed on newer laptops.

Microsoft has also released a PC Health Check app to check if their PC is eligible and compatible with Windows 11. The rollout will start this holiday and will continue into 2022. Windows 7 and Windows 8 users can also upgrade to Windows 11, but they would have to purchase the Windows 10 license first and meet the minimum requirements for Windows 11 to run smoothly.

Windows 11: Minimum Hardware Requirements

Windows 11 will require at least a 64-bit x86 or ARM processor, along with a minimum of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.