Advertisement

WhatsApp Working on a ‘Expiring Media’ Feature to Delete Photos, Videos Once Viewed

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 22, 2020 12:07 pm

Latest News

A new feature from WhatsApp will now enable for the users, a setting that will now make videos or photos disappear after you have viewed them.

 

Another report from WABetaInfo has come in which suggests that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will now delete the videos, photos from your chat once you have viewed them. 

 

The feature tracker has shared some screenshots too, to showcase how the feature works. Once the user has loaded the image from the gallery, a timer icon will now appear in the bottom left corner of the screen. 

 

Read More: WhatsApp working on a Catalogue shortcut for businesses and a new Call button

 

After you press that icon, the photos and videos you shared are now set to disappear once you have left the chat screen. WhatsApp will highlight such photos/videos with the same timer icon if they are to disappear. 

 

 

Reportedly, the new feature is in works for Android and iOS users won't have to wait much longer before the feature arrives for them too. 

 

WhatsApp is also working on expiring messages feature that works the same way as the chatting in Snapchat where the message would disappear after you leave the chat screen and the expiring media feature is an addition to it. 

 

Another new feature WhatsApp is working on, will allow users to first authenticate their fingerprint in the app before using WhatsApp web. There is no confirmation whether the current QR Code functionality for using WhatsApp Web will stay or get replaced. 

 

This feature will help users so that no one can create a WhatsApp Web session without your permission. The new findings were made in the version 2.20.200.10 and the feature is experimental and still under development. 

 

Photo Credits: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp working on a Catalogue shortcut for businesses and a new Call button

Latest News from WhatsApp

Tags: WhatsApp

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

TikTok and WeChat ban in the US gets extention

Google Pay rolls out NFC based tokenised card payment in India

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14
Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies