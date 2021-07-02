WhatsApp Video Quality selection feature spotted

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a video quality selection feature that would allow users to share better quality videos. The report states that WhatsApp will give the user three options to choose from when selecting the quality of the content.

Currently, WhatsApp doesn’t allow selecting in what quality the video should be sent. But as per the report from WABetaInfo, this could change soon in a future update. After that, WhatsApp will allow users to choose from Auto, Best Quality and Data Saver options for the quality of the video. The current data cap on all types of media is 16MB.

Three Video Quality Options

The Automatic option will detect what is the best compression algorithm for specific videos. The ‘Best Quality’ will send the video in the highest quality available. And the ‘Data Saver’ option will first compress videos before sending them. WhatsApp could provide Video Quality selection under its ‘Data and Storage’ settings.

Out of the three, the ‘Best Quality’ option will take the most time to upload and send a video to a contact. The ‘Data Saver’ will take the least amount of time, considering it reduces the size of the video as well.

There’s no information on when the WhatsApp Video Quality selection feature will arrive. The feature is currently in development and will come with a future update. WhatsApp was recently also spotted testing a new ‘View Once’ feature that has been released to beta users. As the name suggests, the new photos and videos sent using this mode can only be viewed once. After that, they will be deleted.

To use the WhatsApp View Once feature, first load the photo from the gallery onto the chat. Then, click on the ‘1’ in a circle to the right of the chat input box. Once you click on it, WhatsApp will describe how the feature works.