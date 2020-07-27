Advertisement

WhatsApp upcoming multiple device feature to be known as Linked Devices

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 1:27 pm

Users will be able to link multiple devices with the same account.
WhatsApp is reportedly working to introduce a new feature through which users can log in into multiple devices using the same account. Now, as per a report, the upcoming feature will be known as Linked Devices. 

 

WABetainfo has uncovered some new features of WhatsApp in the latest v2.20.196.8 beta version for Android. To start with the Linked Devices, users will be able to link multiple devices with the same account. The feature will be available by clicking the three dots. The report highlights that when the action is enabled, the Linked Devices screen will appear and one can easily link a new device with much trouble. There will be a dedicated section through which users can add a new device, similar to what we have seen with current desktop clients. 

 

The report further highlights that the company is also working on new Advanced Search Mode in the 2.20.117 beta and it is improving the user interface with the latest beta version. With this, users will be able to search for specific message type like Photo, Videos, Links, GIFs, Audio and Documents.  

 

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released a new beta update for iPhone users which brings improvements to the Contacts Shortcut feature. Alongside, the new beta version also brings in general bug fixes and voice-over improvements.

 

According to a report by WABetaInfo, more users will be able to see constant shortcuts in the iOS Share Sheet with the new WhatsApp v2.20.80.22 beta version for iPhone.

 

In the previous 2.20.70 beta versions, some users were able to use contacts shortcuts. In this beta, more users should be able to see shortcuts in the share sheet, after sending a message in a chat. The new update should work for the iOS 13.6 beta version of the operating system.

 

