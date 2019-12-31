  • 14:03 Dec 31, 2019

WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones after December 31

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 31, 2019 12:03 pm

Users of these Microsoft operating systems have not been able to create new WhatsApp accounts since earlier this year.
Facebook-owned has mobile messaging app WhatsApp will stop working on devices running Microsoft's Windows Phone or Windows Mobile software after 31 December. So if you are using mobile phones running this platform, you will not be able to use WhatsApp after this year.

WhatsApp has confirmed the news via its official blog post. The post reads "Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time."

Users of these Microsoft operating systems have not been able to create new WhatsApp accounts since earlier this year. WhatsApp already stopped supporting earlier Windows Phones at the beginning of 2018, as well as BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10.

Despite ending support, WhatsApp will continue to work on your Windows Phone device. However, after December 31, you won't receive any future updates or security fixes.

In addition to Windows Phone, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on smartphones running Android version 2.3.7 or older as well as iPhone models running iOS 8 or older from February 1, 2020.


