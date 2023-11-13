WhatsApp rolls out secret code feature for locked chats in beta

WhatsApp introduced the lock chats feature a couple of months back to hide your private chats from the main chat list and now, it is building upon that feature by launching the ‘Secret Code’ functionality to even better protect the locked chats. Here’s how the feature works.

What is the Secret Code feature for Locked Chats?

As spotted by WABetaInfo, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.20 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, the secret code feature for locked chats is being made available to some of the beta testers. The new feature is accessible via the locked chats list.

The new setting will provide users with the option to hide the entry point to locked chats. Once you configure a secret code, the entry point to view locked chats will no longer appear in the chat list where you could just swipe to the top of the list and tap on Locked Chats. Instead, users can access these chats by entering the secret code into the search bar within the Chats tab.

Read More: New features for WhatsApp in works: Check out the details

“It’s important to note that some beta testers may also be able to get another feature that allows them to quickly clear the list of their locked chats right within their privacy settings”, said WABetaInfo’s report. This feature is designed for the scenario where a user may forget their secret code and could encounter difficulty accessing their locked chats.

The feature is highly useful for those who want to add another layer of security to their locked chats list so their sensitive and private chats stay hidden. This way, even if your phone is stolen or is being used by someone else, they won’t be able to access the chats you hid under the said menu.

The secret code feature for locked chats is available to some beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming weeks.