WhatsApp Rolls Out New Updates: Online Indicator in Groups, Tappable Reactions, and More

WhatsApp has rolled out a good amount of new features for its app to make your conversations and calls more seamless, and improve your Channels experience. The new update includes an online indicator in groups, tappable reactions, a default iOS app, and much more. The new features for chatting are listed below:

Online indicator in groups: To help you know if people are around to chat, you can now see how many people are ‘Online’ in real-time, right under the group name.

Highlight notifications in groups: One can now use the new ‘Notify for’ setting and select ‘Highlights’ to limit notifications for @mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts or ‘All’ to receive all notifications. This can be done to highlight certain group notifications.

Events updates: In addition to creating events in groups, you can now create an event in a 1:1 conversation. WhatsApp also added the ability to RSVP as ‘maybe,’ invite a plus one, add end date and time for longer events, and PIN the event in a chat.

Tappable reactions: Now you can quickly view everyone else’s reactions and tap the one you want to send.

Document scanning on iPhone: Scan and send documents directly from WhatsApp on iPhone. Simply select ‘Scan document’ from the attachment tray and follow the steps to scan, crop, and save the document.

Default App for iPhone: With the latest iOS update, you can now also set WhatsApp as your default Messaging and calling app on your iPhone. To make the switch, simply go to Settings > Default Apps and select WhatsApp.

For calling, the following features have been introduced:

Pinch to zoom in video calls: iPhone users can now pinch to zoom in on a video while on a video call to get a closer look at your own or peer video.

Add to call from a chat: Add someone to an ongoing 1:1 call directly from a chat thread by tapping the call icon on the top and selecting ‘Add to call’.

Enjoy smoother video calls: WhatsApp says it has upgraded its technology to make your video calls more reliable and higher quality. The platform’s optimised routing system finds the best connection path, reducing dropped calls and video freezing. And its improved Bandwidth detection quickly upgrades your video to HD quality as well.

For the ‘Updates’ tab, here are the following features:

Video notes for Channels: Similar to chats, Channel admins can now instantly record and share short videos (60 seconds or less) with followers.

Voice message transcripts on Channels: You can now get a written summary of voice message updates from channels when you’re on the go and can’t listen to them.

QR codes: As a channel admin, you can now share a unique QR code that links directly to your channel, making it easy to share with others and grow their audience.