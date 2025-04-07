WhatsApp Tests Mute and Camera Off Buttons for WhatsApp Audio and Video Calls

WhatsApp is testing a couple of new features including new Mute and Camera off buttons for WhatsApp Audio and Video calls. The new features allow for an enhanced calling experience on the app where using the mute button allows users to accept the call and simultaneously mute it. Check out more details about the update below.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on three new audio and video features, expected to roll out in a future app update (via WABetaInfo). These features were spotted in the WhatsApp Beta for Android, version 2.25.10.16. One of them is designed to enhance voice calls by letting users mute the call and disable their microphone before answering. It can be useful in situations where users need to quickly accept a call but don’t want to engage in the conversation immediately.

WhatsApp is testing both Mute and Camera Off buttons for WhatsApp Audio and Video calls. The latter allows you to disable your camera before answering an incoming video call. Previously, users had to accept the call first and then turn off their video, which wasn’t ideal—especially when caught off guard by unexpected or unknown callers.

WhatsApp is also adding Emoji reactions to video calls, bringing a more fun and expressive way to interact. With this feature, participants can respond in real time using emojis without cutting into the conversation—perfect for group video calls where quick, non-verbal feedback can keep things flowing smoothly.

As of now, the three new features are available to select beta testers who install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. It should roll out to even more people over the coming weeks.