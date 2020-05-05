Advertisement

WhatsApp Pay could launch by May end in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 3:36 pm

Latest News

The company is reported to launch its new payment service in the country by May end.
Advertisement

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce its much-awaited WhatsApp Pay service in India. The company is reported to launch its new payment service in the country by May end. 

 

As per a report by Moneycontrol, WhatsApp will partner with three private banks for its payment service. The list includes ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank. The report further highlights that SBI Bank will not go live in the first phase. The report highlights that the SBI Bank and WhatsApp Pay are working closely through the integration testing phase, however, due to compliance issues with the regulator, the bank is not going live in the first phase. 

 

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recently announced that it is mandatory for large digital platforms to offer UPI-based payment services with multiple banks to avoid any delay in transactions and to maintain a high success rate. Interestingly, Google Pay and Truecaller are among the major platforms that allow transactions via multiple banks at present. Furthermore, Google Pay already has Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI Bank as its partners to enable UPI-based payments. 

 

Advertisement

With this, WhatsApp Pay could finally make its Indian appearance. Facebook has faced numerous hurdles to introduce its payment solution in India. In 2018, WhatsApp collaborated with ICICI Bank to test its WhatsApp Pay feature with over 1 million users. However, the Indian government raised a couple of objections. The government has asked for RBI’s views on whether payment solutions controlled remotely violate rules or not. The government started questioning WhatsApp over data localisation policy.

 

With this, WhatsApp Pay will give a direct competition to the likes of Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and more. This is primarily because WhatsApp currently has more than 400 million users in the country and if all of them are converted into WhatsApp Pay service, the company will establish its dominance in the UPI-based payment segment.

 

WhatsApp Payments to launch by the end of the year: Report

WhatsApp Pay to roll out in India in a phased manner: Report

Will Facebook Jio tie-up help Whatsapp Pay rollout?

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp Pay WhatsApp Pay launch WhatsApp Pay service WhatsApp Pay payment service WhatsApp Pay features WhatsApp Messenger Facebook

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Uber extends its UberMedic service to more public hospitals in Delhi

Google Meet starts rolling out Gmail integration, should Zoom worry?

How to use Whatsapp chatbot to check fake information?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies