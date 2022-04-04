WhatsApp makes it easier to text unsaved phone numbers, also working on a Communities tab

WhatsApp is the chat app which billions of people are using worldwide, however, the app is yet to catch up to its competitor in terms of features, which is Telegram. WhatsApp is working hard on introducing new features and is now working on a dedicated communities tab inside its app. Moreover, it has now made it easier to text those people on WhatsApp whose number isn’t saved in your phonebook.

Quickly Text Unsaved Phone Numbers on WhatsApp

Both the developments come from WABetaInfo, as per whom when you now tap on a phone number in the chat bubble, a new menu shows up. Previously, the app took you to your default dialer app. But now, WhatsApp checks if the phone number is available on WhatsApp, so if the contact has a WhatsApp account. When the phone number is on WhatsApp, you can now immediately start a new chat thread with the contact.

“There is also an option to call the contact by using the default dialer app and the ability to quickly add the contact to your address book. These two options always show up when the phone number is not on WhatsApp”, said WABetaInfo. This feature is rolling out to some beta testers while it is yet to be made available for everyone. Meanwhile, you can check out other ways to text unsaved phone numbers on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Communities Tab

Apart from this, we already know that the chat app is working on a Communities feature, which is a new way to manage your WhatsApp groups by using admin tools on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. Now, the WhatsApp feature tracker reports that WhatsApp is planning to replace the camera tab with a new communities tab, that will probably redirect to Community Home.

When you are not a part of any communities, an introduction on the Community Home will read, ”community brings related groups together, and all your communities or the ones you get added to will appear here”. This community tab will be available on both iOS and Android. This feature is not available yet because it is under development, and it will be released in a future update of the app.