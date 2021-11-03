WhatsApp ‘Delete for everyone’ time limit window could soon be extended

WhatsApp back in 2017, announced the ‘Delete for everyone’ functionality that allows users to delete the messages for both the receipt and himself/herself. This feature had a time limit of seven minutes at the time of launch which was later increased to 4,096 seconds in 2018. Now, this limit could soon be increased again.

WABetaInfo reports that it found evidence of the extension of the time limit in the new Beta version 2.21.23.1 of the Android app. Moreover, the user should now have unlimited time on WhatsApp within which he/she can delete the message for everyone. WABetaInfo even shared a screenshot where it showcased that a message from 3 months ago was still eligible to get deleted for both people.

The feature tracker also states that this feature may never make it to the beta as its still under development. WhatsApp could decide to scrap it altogether. If the beta version gets the feature, then we might have some hope that it could be made public. “What we can confirm is that you can delete a message for everyone without time limits at the current state of the development”, said WABetaInfo. There’s no release timeline as well, for the feature as of now.

In related news, WhatsApp is now allowing iOS users to transfer their chat history to Android devices. However, it will only be available for those phones that come with Android 12 out of the box and for all the Pixel devices as of now.

One can now safely transfer their chat history and memories from their WhatsApp account on iPhone to Android. Google says that it worked closely with the WhatsApp team to build a new set of capabilities designed to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and take the WhatsApp history with you.