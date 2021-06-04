Advertisement

WhatsApp confirms Multi-device support to arrive soon, other features confirmed

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2021 10:50 am

Latest News

WhatsApp confirmed that multi-device support is coming soon to the app along with features including new mode for disappearing messages and more
Advertisement

WhatsApp has made it official that many features are coming to WhatsApp soon that users have been waiting for long, including multi-device support, disappearing messages and more. 

 

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed these features toWABetaInfo, the feature tracker for WhatsApp. The features were made official through the chat which reveals a new Disappearing Messages feature is arriving soon so that users can enable it for all the future chats by default and won't have to turn it ON a per chat basis. 

 

The second feature to get confirmed was 'View Once', which will delete all the messages and photos from the chat after the person has read the messages, and if the feature is turned ON. This works identically to how messages work on Snapchat and even on Instagram. 

 

Advertisement

The officials further noted that the chat app would be rolling out much-awaited multi-device support to the public through beta in the next month or two. Zuckerberg says, "It's been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync", meaning the feature did take a lot of effort to develop. However, the team at WhatsApp was able to solve these issues, and as a result, the feature is ready for beta. 

 

Multi-device support will allow users to use WhatsApp on multiple devices without getting their primary device connected to the internet. Users will be able to link up to 4 devices at once. Further, Cathcart said that getting the feature to work properly will enable the team to work on WhatsApp for iPad. 

 

After confirming all of the above, Cathcart also said that WhatsApp would open beta sign-ups for iOS users soon, which it did the same day. 

WhatsApp working on log out option, suggesting multi-device support to arrive soon

WhatsApp may soon allow to delete messages automatically after 24 hours

Google Photos introduces Storage management tool

WhatsApp sues Indian government over new IT rule being in violation of privacy rights of users

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple TV app now available on Android TV

Twitter to categorise its tweets under three labels to prevent spread of misinformation

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies