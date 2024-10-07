WhatsApp Chat Themes Rolling Out on iOS in Beta

WhatsApp Chat themes are now available in beta on iOS devices, where users can choose from over 22 distinct themes with 20 colours to choose from. The feature was first spotted to be in development months ago and is now making its way to WhatsApp Beta on iOS. A similar feature is also in works for WhatsApp on Android.

Spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to set chat themes to specific conversations on iOS. With this new feature, users will have access to 22 distinct themes and 20 colors to choose from, significantly expanding the current customization options which is quite basic, and only includes options to change wallpapers and dim the chat background.

With the new WhatsApp Chat themes on iOS, users will get an option within the app settings to select a default chat theme that will be applied to all chats. In addition, for users who want more variety, they can choose different themes for specific conversations within the chat info screen, making it easier to differentiate between personal, work, and group chats.

WhatsApp will automatically assign a wallpaper based on the selected message colour to ensure the chat’s aesthetic matches the chosen theme. However, users have the option to select different wallpapers that better suit their preferences or the context of the conversation. This allows for chats with the same theme to still appear unique through different wallpaper choices.

It is worth noting that selecting a theme for a specific chat will not change how it appears on the recipient’s device unlike Instagram chat themes.

This feature is currently available to a limited number of users through the App Store and TestFlight app, including those participating in the WhatsApp beta program. It may or may not be available on your device at the moment, but considering the rollout has begun, it should reach more users within a few days or weeks.