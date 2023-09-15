WhatsApp Channels announced: What is it, features, how to make one?

WhatsApp has announced a new way to communicate on its app, called ‘Channels’. The new feature is offered as a broadcast service and is a way to address the masses in a simple manner. So here’s a detailed guide on WhatsApp Channels, its features and how you can start your own Channel on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Channels: What is it?

WhatsApp Channels is a new feature that allows one-way communication on the app. The feature lets you follow updates from your favourite celebrities, sports teams, artists, creators, and thought leaders on WhatsApp. It is a private and secure way to receive messages that matter to you without sharing your personal information with anyone.

Channels only allow admins to send messages to their followers. Followers cannot reply to the messages or see who else is following the Channel. However, they can react to the messages through Emoji reactions. Channels can be public or private, depending on the preference of the admin. In fact, celebs like Diljit Dosanjh, David Guetta, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, and more have all created their respective WhatsApp channel to share their choice of updates with their fans.

WhatsApp Channels: Features

WhatsApp released a blog and detailed the features of the Channels. These include:

Enhanced Directory – Users can find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on their country. One can also view new, most active, and popular channels based on the number of followers.

Users can find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on their country. One can also view new, most active, and popular channels based on the number of followers. Reactions – Users can react to certain messages using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers.

Editing – This feature is coming soon and will allow admins to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, after which WhatsApp will automatically delete it from its servers.

Forwarding – Lastly, whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups, it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more.

WhatsApp Channels: How to create one?

To create a WhatsApp channel:

Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the Updates tab.

Now, tap on the ‘Plus’ button at the bottom.

Click on ‘Get Started’ and follow through the on-screen prompts. These will let you set a name for your channel description and do more.

Once you are done with these, tap on ‘Create Channel’.

So this was how you can create a channel and share updates with your loved ones or your followers. To follow a Channel, you need to receive an invitation link from the admin or find it on their website or social media. If you are a follower and change your mind about following a Channel, you can also unsubscribe anytime.

WhatsApp Channels is now available in over 150 countries, including India. If you haven’t yet received the update for your app, head over to the Play Store or App Store and check for updates!