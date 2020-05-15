Advertisement

WhatsApp Business users can now sync details from Facebook pages

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 5:30 pm

The feature is rolling out to both Android and iOS users and it is available for Indian users as well.
WhatsApp Business is currently rolling out a new feature that will allow users to sync their account with their company’s Facebook page. The feature is rolling out to both Android and iOS users and it is available for Indian users as well. 

 

As per a report by Android Police, users can link their WhatsApp Business account with their Facebook page. With this, one will be able to sync details about their company from an existing Facebook page. In order to link the Facebook page, WhatsApp Business users need to go to Settings > Linked Accounts. 

 

Users can also choose more than one category for their business by simply going to Settings > Business Profile > Edit Profile > Categories. Furthermore, one can see and search for the labels they want their customers to see in the categories section. 

 

Previously, the brand introduced a new Catalog feature on its WhatsApp Business application. The new feature will allow a business to add information like price, description and product code for each item in its catalogue. The company says that it hosts these catalogues to save storage space on the phones of both businesses and customers.

 

The catalogue feature is available starting from today to business using the WhatsApp Business application on both Android and iPhone. The feature is available in India along with Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, the U.K and the US. This feature will be rolled out around the world pretty soon. With this, many of you might have doubts about how to use Catalogs feature on WhatsApp Business application. To make things easier, we present you a step-by-step guide on using this feature.

 

How to use Catalog feature on WhatsApp Business?

