Advertisement

WhatsApp adds a Shopping Button inside WhatsApp Business Chats

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 10, 2020 12:22 pm

Latest News

WhatsApp has started to add a Shopping Button inside a WhatsApp Business chat to browse through the catalogue of products quickly and easily.
Advertisement

WhatsApp is launching a bunch of features since a week. And now another feature to join the list is a shopping button for business accounts. With the help of this button, you will be able to open the product catalogue of the business. 

 

WhatsApp Business

 

Advertisement

This new button was cited almost 2 months ago in an APK teardown by WABetaInfo. Now, If the business has a bunch of products and offers a catalogue for the same, it will be able to show the catalogue now through their WhatsApp business account too. The new catalogue button will be shown next to the call icon.

 

Read More: How to activate Whatsapp Disappearing Messages? 

 

WhatsApp Shopping Button

 

Earlier, one had to open the business profile of the company in WhatsApp to open and browse through its respective catalogue but that's changing now. 

 

The call icon will now be replaced by the new catalogue shortcut and will be available through the button next to it. After you click on the call button, you will then have a choice to make a voice or a video call. 

 

Read More: WhatsApp rolls out Payments platform in India

 

According to WhatsApp, 'More than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day, and more than 40 million people view a business’ catalogue each month, including more than 3 million in India'. 

 

WhatsApp also announced in October that it wants to expand ways for people to check out available products and make purchases right from a chat, and with the introduction of the new shopping button, it seems to be a step in the same direction. 

WhatsApp working on a Catalogue shortcut for businesses and a new Call button

WhatsApp Bulk Delete Feature released: How to use it?

How to activate Whatsapp Disappearing Messages?

WhatsApp rolls out Payments platform in India

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon Prime Video bags rights for streaming New Zealand Cricket in India

What is Google One?

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies