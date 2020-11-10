WhatsApp adds a Shopping Button inside WhatsApp Business Chats

WhatsApp has started to add a Shopping Button inside a WhatsApp Business chat to browse through the catalogue of products quickly and easily.

WhatsApp is launching a bunch of features since a week. And now another feature to join the list is a shopping button for business accounts. With the help of this button, you will be able to open the product catalogue of the business.

This new button was cited almost 2 months ago in an APK teardown by WABetaInfo. Now, If the business has a bunch of products and offers a catalogue for the same, it will be able to show the catalogue now through their WhatsApp business account too. The new catalogue button will be shown next to the call icon.

Earlier, one had to open the business profile of the company in WhatsApp to open and browse through its respective catalogue but that's changing now.

The call icon will now be replaced by the new catalogue shortcut and will be available through the button next to it. After you click on the call button, you will then have a choice to make a voice or a video call.

According to WhatsApp, 'More than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day, and more than 40 million people view a business’ catalogue each month, including more than 3 million in India'.

WhatsApp also announced in October that it wants to expand ways for people to check out available products and make purchases right from a chat, and with the introduction of the new shopping button, it seems to be a step in the same direction.