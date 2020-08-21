Advertisement

What is Google Kormo Jobs?

By: The Mobile Indian network, Hyderabad Last updated : August 21, 2020 9:57 am

With Kormo Jobs, Google can find and apply for jobs, schedule interviews and learn new skills.
Google has Kormo Jobs which, as the name suggests, is a platform where people can find and apply for jobs across India, Schedule Interviews, build a free resume, and learn new skills. Kormo Jobs is essentially a rebranded version of Google's "Jobs" which was launched last year as a part of Google Pay to help people find opportunities.

 

Bickey Russell, Google's Regional Manager and Operations Lead said Kormo was first made for Bangladesh in 2018 and was later brought to Indonesia. In 2019, Google, under the brand 'Job as a Spot' offered a similar offering on Google Pay.

Many people with the required skills and experience were hired by companies like Dunzo, Zomato, and Rapido. The app currently has over 2 million verified jobs, Bickey Russell added.

 

The app is super simple to use. Users need to download it from the Play Store and open it. You will be asked for your Phone number and general details; then enter your work experience and you're good to go. If you want to increase your chances of getting hired, just head over to the profile section and add some more details about you.

 

Kormo Jobs will automatically detect your location and show the nearest jobs. If you want to explore and work in different fields, head over to your profile, scroll down, and add or remove interests. The UI of the app is agile and easy to use.

 

"Encouraged by this momentum and to lend support to employment efforts in a post-pandemic world, we are bringing our Kormo Jobs Android app to India to help even more job seekers discover and apply for jobs across India with an additional gateway," Russell said.

 

He also assured that new features would be coming to the app in the future to make the user experience more convenient.

 

Kormo Jobs is an excellent app that helps hirers and Job seekers connect and it will definitely play a crucial role in establishing more connections in the future.

