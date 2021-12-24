What is BIS Care app? How can it help you?

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has developed a mobile app for consumers to check product quality called BIS Care. The app basically helps consumers verify the authenticity of a marked product, hallmarked products, electronic equipment and so on.

What is BIS Care App?

The BIS Care App allows users to check and know about the quality of the ISI and hallmark quality-certified products. Further, consumers can also lodge complaints using this app about products that aren’t authentic.

The app allows users to access the complete Complaint Management System and perform the same tasks as the BIS website.

Currently, the BIS-Care app is available only for Android users via the Google play store. It has over over 100K downloads and takes 5.9MB of your storage to install. In addition, the app is available in both Hindi and English for consumers.

How can it help you?

Consumers can lodge their grievances against ISI marked / BIS certified products. In addition, one can also report about quality of products, misuse of ISI Mark, Hallmark, Registration Mark, misleading ads, and other issues related to BIS.

You can select the type of complaint you want to register through a simple user registration or OTP-based login. Then, you need to fill in the details of the complaint, preferably with evidence, through a well-designed and convenient form and submit it. Further, you will get an acknowledgement of your complaint with a complaint number on your mobile number and email for future reference.

You need to complete a simple one-time registration process to use the app. For this, first, you have to download the BIS-Care app.

Steps for the one-time registration:

Enter your name, mobile number and the email ID

Verify the number and the email ID via an OTP

Now you can start verifying the quality of the products and file complaints on issues

Consumers often want to check the authenticity of ISI and hallmark quality certified products but don’t know how to do it. This app is really helpful to those people who want to verify the authenticity of ISI-marked and hallmarked products. In addition, they can also lodge complaints if the person is not satisfied with the quality of products, misuse of ISI Mark, Hallmark.