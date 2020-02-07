  • 11:32 Feb 07, 2020

Advertisement

What is 2 Factor Authentication?

By: Ayush Mahapatra, themobileindian.com, New Delhi Last updated : February 07, 2020 10:51 am

Latest News

Not having 2FA is like not locking your door. Here we tell you all you need to know about 2factor authentication
Advertisement

With the rise in cybercrimes, passwords are not enough to protect our online footprint from frauds and other malicious activities and that’s where 2-factor authentication(2FA) comes in. It’s the second layer of protection beyond the basic password.

 

Companies like Facebook and Google and Apple have integrated this technology across their services for better protection of user data and privacy.  Amazon has enabled this feature on its video streaming app in order to protect unauthorised usage.

Advertisement

 

 

 

2FA

 

So what exactly is it?

2FA is somewhat like a second door that prevents any potential mishaps with your sensitive information by providing a second layer of authentication beyond passwords.

 

It usually takes many forms like a code being sent via SMS, Voice or email, A push notification on your phone with the location of the device logging in, or a set of pre-generated codes that you can keep with yourself.

 

All of these have a single motive being you authenticating the logging in process and not someone else. A form of 2FA that is not very common is the physical form. Special USB keys can be used for authentication and logging in by physically connecting to the system and is used by YouTubers to protect their accounts.

 

Is it useful?

 

Yes, it is. It will prevent any unauthorised access to your accounts with you knowing. It's unique and dynamic so can’t be replicated like a password. It's numeric or alpha-numeric, making it harder to guess. It can be accessed only by you, ensuring confidentiality.

  

Where can I use it?

Almost everywhere. From Facebook to Zomato all apps come with some form of 2FA be it via SMS or Email.

 

Companies like Apple and Google have enabled  2FA via push notification on their devices where the authentication is done by you after seeing all the relevant information such as place, device etc.

 

You will be prompted to set 2FA when you log in if you don't have it already set up. In today's world,2FA is a must and must be set up by everyone for extra protection and more importantly, peace of mind.

Huawei Y7p launched with 48MP triple rear camera setup, Kirin 710

Oppo Find X2 set to be launched on February 22 in Barcelona

Imax Enhanced: A new experience or a gimmick?

Samsung Galaxy A50s receives a price cut, now starts at Rs 17,499

Opera adds improved reader mode to its Android browser

Samsung Galaxy M21 receives bluetooth certification

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme CEO takes a jib at Xiaomi, Poco responds

Google I/O 2020 event to take place on May 12

Reliance JioMart e-commerce venture launched in India to counter Grofers, Amazon and Flipkart

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies