Western Digital launches a new Gaming SSD in India

Western Digital has launched a new Gaming SSD in India called the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD. The new drive fuels gaming PC rigs with faster speeds and longer gameplay, offering up to 40% faster performance and up to 20% more power efficiency at maximum speed over the previous generation.

WD Black SN770 Gaming SSD Specifications

The WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD is now available for purchase from select IT retail stores amazon.in, primeabgb.com, www.themvp.in, pcstudio.in, kryptonitemicrosystems.com & mdcomputers.in. Available in capacities ranging from 250GB up to 2TB, the new Western Digital Gaming SSD starts at an SRP of Rs 4,749.

The WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD features a PCIe Gen4 interface that delivers read speeds of up to 5,150MB/s (1TB and 2TB models only) to fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost. The drive is an accessible option for gamers looking to transition to Gen4 while also being backwards compatible for those with Gen3 systems. Purpose-built for PC gaming, it’s an ideal solution for enthusiast PC builders and long-time gamers looking to elevate their gaming experience, says Western Digital.

Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, India, Western Digital, said, “Our WD_BLACK portfolio provides a variety of innovative, high-performance solutions that are purpose-built for every type of gamer, at every level. Today we have introduced WD_BLACK™ SN770 NVMe™ SS, which is designed for PC gaming with blazing fast speeds and additional storage for quick game load times, smooth streaming, and minimal in-game stutter”.

Western Digital, back in September of 2021, launched a compact device that is a solution for consumers who need a portable drive to move files fast. It is called the WD Elements SE SSD, that comes with read speeds of up to 400MB/s and capacities of up to 2TB. In addition, the drive’s plug-and-play functionality means it is ready to use right out of the box and can seamlessly integrate into any workflow.