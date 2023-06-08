Watch Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gameplay to win Goodies: Check out the details

Attention gamers! Ubisoft has exciting news for you. On June 12th, 2023, during the Ubisoft Forward Event, you will have the opportunity to watch the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and potentially win some free goodies

Access The Animus recently tweeted that fans who tune in to the Ubi Forward Twitch stream on June 12th will have the opportunity to receive exclusive Twitch Drops. These drops include a brand new Raven Skin for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the Oasis Initiate of Alamut Dye for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is an adventure-based game set in 9th-century Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age. As the protagonist, Basim Ibn Ishaq, your mission is to fight for peace and liberty. Players must sharpen their skills as thieves and assassins to save the city from the powerful Templar Order. Don’t miss out on this epic journey to save Baghdad!

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players have the ability to utilize their surroundings by manipulating objects and setting traps to gain an advantage over their enemies. The game not only emphasizes the importance of stealth and combat but also delves into the rich history of Baghdad.