Want a PS5? Here’s the best time to buy it in India

It’s going to be three years this November, since the PlayStation 5 launched and the craze for the console hasn’t gone down since its debut. Sony has been restocking the PS5 in India on a regular basis and it even raised the prices of the console back last year. However, now, the company is announcing a limited period discount of Rs 5,000 on the PS5 in India.

PS5 Limited Time Discount

Both variants of the gaming console, namely the PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition) and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, will be available with a discount of Rs 5,000 starting April 1 in the country. PlayStation India confirmed that the special summer promotional offer on the PlayStation 5 is a limited period offer.

On Flipkart, the PS5 (Disc Edition) and PS5 (Digital Edition) are listed for Rs 44,990 and Rs 54,990, respectively. With a price cut of Rs 5,000, these variants will be available for Rs 39,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively.

Read More: Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

For those uninitiated, the PlayStation 5 runs on an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and features a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, which outputs 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each.

The Sony PS5 has a solid-state drive (SSD) of up to 825GB, and system memory of 16GB. The console will support features like real-time ray tracing. The machine has support for 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, and there is also support for outputting 8K graphics. The system will have 3D tempest audio for better audio visual experience.

There are 2 variants for the PS5, one with an optical drive supports 4K Blu-Ray discs for games and one is the Digital-Only variant where you have to sign in with your PlayStation ID, and then go to PlayStation Store to buy the games online.