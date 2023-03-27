HomeNewsWant a PS5? Here’s the best time to buy it in India

Want a PS5? Here’s the best time to buy it in India

If you are looking to buy a PS5 in India, here’s the best time to buy it.

By Abhishek Malhotra
PS5 restock India

Highlights

  • Sony PS5 is getting a discount in India
  • Sony PS5 will be available with a discount of Rs 5,000
  • The discount is a part of a limited time offer

It’s going to be three years this November, since the PlayStation 5 launched and the craze for the console hasn’t gone down since its debut. Sony has been restocking the PS5 in India on a regular basis and it even raised the prices of the console back last year. However, now, the company is announcing a limited period discount of Rs 5,000 on the PS5 in India.

PS5 Limited Time Discount

Both variants of the gaming console, namely the PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition) and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, will be available with a discount of Rs 5,000 starting April 1 in the country. PlayStation India confirmed that the special summer promotional offer on the PlayStation 5 is a limited period offer.

On Flipkart, the PS5 (Disc Edition) and PS5 (Digital Edition) are listed for Rs 44,990 and Rs 54,990, respectively. With a price cut of Rs 5,000, these variants will be available for Rs 39,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively.

Read More: Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

For those uninitiated, the PlayStation 5 runs on an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and features a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, which outputs 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each.

The Sony PS5 has a solid-state drive (SSD) of up to 825GB, and system memory of 16GB. The console will support features like real-time ray tracing. The machine has support for 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, and there is also support for outputting 8K graphics. The system will have 3D tempest audio for better audio visual experience.

There are 2 variants for the PS5, one with an optical drive supports 4K Blu-Ray discs for games and one is the Digital-Only variant where you have to sign in with your PlayStation ID, and then go to PlayStation Store to buy the games online.

Also See:

Sony PS5 to go on pre-booking again today

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.