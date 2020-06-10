Advertisement

Vu Ultra 4K TV series launched in India at a starting price of Rs 25,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2020 1:30 pm

Vu Ultra 4K TVs will go on sale in India starting from today via Amazon.in.
Vu Televisions has today launched its new range of Vu Ultra 4K Television. The Vu Ultra 4K TV comes in four sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch priced at Rs 25,999, Rs 28,999, Rs 32,999 and Rs 48,999 respectively.

All the TVs will go on sale in India starting from today via Amazon.in. They will also be available in offline markets across the country in the coming days.

The key features include Ultra-edge 4K Display with 40 % Enhanced Brightness, Backlight Controller, Upbeat Surround Sound, Pro-picture Calibration and Parental Block.

Vu Ultra 4K TVs feature 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) DLED (Direct LED) display with 400 nits of brightness and 178-degree viewing angle. The display comes with support for Dolby Vision, HDDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) standards and 40% improved brightness level for best viewing experience even in daylight. They are powered by 64-bit Quad-Core processor with Mali-470 GPU. For storage, there is 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

These run Android TV 9 Pie and come with built-in Chromecast, support for Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube and Google Play with hot keys on the remote. For audio, the 43-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV sports 24W speakers while the 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch feature 30W speakers with Dolby Digital, DTS Virtual X Surround surround sound technologies.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an earphone jack, optical audio, RF analogue port, AV input, AUX Port and an Ethernet port.

The Vu Ultra 4K TV has a new feature called Pro Picture Calibration that allows the viewer to take charge of technical controls such as gamma correction, noise reduction, colour temperature, HDMI dynamic range and host of other technical features.

The Vu Ultra 4K TV models have an Upbeat Surround Sound feature that offers immersive experience by enhancing the audio output. Then there is Parental Block feature which allow parents to control what their kids are watching while they are at home.

