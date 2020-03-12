Vu Premium 4K TV range Launched in India, price starts at Rs 24999

The new Vu Premium TV range is powered by Quad-Core processor with Dual-Core GPU along with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

Vu Televisions has announced the launch of Vu Premium 4K TV range in India under its Vu Premium series. The company has introduced three sizes in Premium 4K TV range: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. The new range of televisions will be available on Flipkart from Rs 24,999 onwards.



The 43-inch Vu Premium 4K TV is priced at Rs 24,999, the 50-inch variant retails at Rs 27,999, and the 55-inch option costs Rs 31,999.



The TVs are equipped with A+ Grade Panel with 400+ nits brightness having Dolby Vision & HRD 10 Support, Dolby Audio with 30W noise cancellation Speakers having DTS Virtual X Surround Sound Technology, Bezel-Less Design, VOD Upscaler, Cricket Mode along with the latest Android 9.0 pie, says the company.



The new Vu Premium TV range is powered by Quad-Core processor with Dual-Core GPU along with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, headphone port, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, AUX Port and Ethernet.



The Vu Premium TVs run on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes with a host of pre-loaded applications like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and YouTube. The series also features in-built Chromecast for Google Cast support. Furthermore, it comes with a remote that has hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Hotstar, along with a Google Assistant button and a D-pad for navigation.



Commenting on the launch, Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO, Vu Televisions quoted, “Vu is known for its leadership and innovation in the TV industry over the past 10 years. We have been a customer favourite with over 90% of consumers buying Vu TVs repeatedly and also recommending them to their friends and family. Our promise to the consumer is to provide the best in class product at an affordable price without compromising on quality and service. And today, Vu ushers in the new era of 4K with the launch of the Vu Premium 4K TV”.