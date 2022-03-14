Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games on the Vi App: Here are the tariffs

Vodafone Idea Limited has today launched Vi Games on the Vi App for gaming enthusiasts in India. This has been launched in partnership with Nazara Technologies Limited, an India based diversified gaming and sports media company.

Through this association, the company says that the Vi customers will get access to a wide range of gaming content. In addition, this will include popular game titles from various franchises in India on its gaming platform.

Besides, the Vi Games offers an immersive gaming experience with 1200+ android and HTML5 based mobile games across 10 popular genre. This will include Action, Adventure, Arcade, Casual, Education, Fun, Puzzle, Racing, Sports and Strategy.

Further, the company says that the Vi Games proposition will initially have casual gaming content. Additinally, it will gradually be developed to host social gaming and even eSports in the future.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea removes Rs 601, Rs 701 recharge plans with Disney+Hotstar benefit

Vi Games has gaming content into 3 categories – Platinum, Gold and Free Games

Gold Games will form the largest base of the content library. The users can access these games through a Gold Pass offering 30 games for just Rs 50 for postpaid and Rs 56 for prepaid, with a validity of 30 days.

Besides, the post-paid users with Rs. 499 and above plans will be offered 5 free gold games every month.

The Platinum Games will be available on pay per download basis through a Platinum Pass priced at Rs. 25 for postpaid and Rs. 26 for prepaid Lastly, the Vi Games will also host 250+ free games on the platform for all Vi customers.

The mobile gaming industry is estimated to cross 500 million users within 2022 in India, as per a FICCI-EY report. A report ‘Digital Reset: Touching a billion Indians’ by Deloitte and CII indicated that the national average time spent by Indian consumers on online gaming is over 4 hours.