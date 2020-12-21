Advertisement

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 399 Digital Exclusive prepaid, postpaid plan

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 21, 2020 11:15 am

Latest News

Customers can get the Rs 399 plan only if they purchase a new SIM from the Vi website.
Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched a new Rs 399 digital exclusive plan for customers. The brand has announced the plan for both prepaid and postpaid customers and is exclusively available only on the Vi website.

 

Customers can get the Rs 399 plan only if they purchase a new SIM from the Vi website. They need to give their contact and address details. The customer will then will receive an OTP to complete the order.

The prepaid Rs 399 plan comes with a validity for 56 days and it offers 1.5GB per day and 100 SMS per day. Further, the plan also offers access to Vi Movies & TV.

 

Talking of the postpaid Rs 399 digital exclusive plan, it offers 40GB data and additional 150GB data for six months. The plan also offers 200GB rollover facility and 100 SMS per month. There is also Vi Movies and TV subscription included in the plan.

 

Recently, Vi started rolling out Wi-Fi calling service in the country. Alongside, it also launched Rs 59 and Rs 65 prepaid plans for its customers.

 

As of now, the new service is said to be rolling out to Maharashtra and Goa as well as Kolkata circles. The company will likely launch the service in other circles in a phased manner. The Wi-Fi calling essentially allows users to make or receive calls using the Internet.

 

Vi Rs 59 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 30 minutes of voice calling calls and it comes with a validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan also comes loaded with 100MB of data.

 

Vi Rs 65 Combo pack: This prepaid plan comes loaded with 100MB of data. It offers Rs 52 talktime and it comes with a validity of 28 days.

 

Latest News from Vi

