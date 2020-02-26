Vivo Z6 5G confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765 SoC, PC-grade liquid cooling and more

Just ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed key features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Vivo is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo Z6 5G in China on February 29. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed key features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

The company has posted multiple teasers on its official Weibo account that reveals key features of the phone. To start with, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor. The chipset will come with Adreno 620 GPU. The poster further confirms that the phone will come with dual-mode 5G connectivity including SA and NSA. This means that the phone will support both 5G and 4G standby support.

The company has also confirmed that the Vivo Z6 5G will come with dual WiFi acceleration technology. With this, the phone will be able to connect the 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi signal at the same time. Furthermore, it also supports 5G and WiFi dual-channel network speed multiplication.

Vivo has also confirmed that the Vivo Z6 5G will come with PC-grade liquid cooling technology. The official poster reveals that the phone will come with a multi-layer graphite heat sink that will cover an area of more than 10,000 square millimetres. There will be a liquid tube of 85mm length and the brand claims that just like desktop PCs, the smartphone will come with a super thermal conductive get for better heat management. It can reduce the temperature by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, the company has claimed that the smartphone will come with Multi-Turbo 3.0 acceleration along with new professional gaming mode that will enhance the gaming experience and overall user experience. The brand has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with 5000mAh battery along with 44W fast charging support.