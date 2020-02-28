  • 11:37 Feb 28, 2020

Advertisement

Vivo Z6 5G announced with 48MP quad rear cameras and 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 28, 2020 10:28 am

Latest News

Vivo Z6 5G has a battery capacity of 5,000mAh with 44W ultra-fast flash charge that can charge the phone up to 70% in 35 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes.
Advertisement

Vivo has launched the company’s first 5G smartphone in China - Vivo Z6 5G. The Vivo Z6 5G is priced at 2198 yuan (Rs 22,524) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 2598 yuan (Rs 26,620) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. It comes in Aurora Black, Silver and Ice Blue colours.

Vivo Z6 5G features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2080 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9 and 90.74% screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The device is equipped with PC grade liquid cooling technology.

For the camera, the Vivo Z6 5G has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The phone has a battery capacity of 5,000mAh with 44W ultra-fast flash charge that can charge the phone up to 70% in 35 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.

The Vivo phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Hotspot, Bluetooth V5.0, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo Z6 5G measures 163.99 x 75.71 x 9.16mm and it weighs 201 grams.

Vivo Z6 5G with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 5,000 mAh battery launching on February 29

Alleged Vivo Z6 gets certified with 6.57-inch FHD+ display, 8GB of RAM

Vivo Z6 5G confirmed to feature 48MP quad cameras, Snapdragon 765 SoC, PC-grade liquid cooling and more

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo Vivo Z6

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite new variant with 512GB launched in India

HTC Wildfire R70 launched in India with 6.53-inch display, 16MP triple rear cameras

Realme X50 Pro 5G is world’s first phone to feature ISRO NavIC navigation

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with Google Map

Top 5 Controversies with Google Map

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies