Vivo Z6 5G announced with 48MP quad rear cameras and 5000mAh battery

Vivo has launched the company’s first 5G smartphone in China - Vivo Z6 5G. The Vivo Z6 5G is priced at 2198 yuan (Rs 22,524) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 2598 yuan (Rs 26,620) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. It comes in Aurora Black, Silver and Ice Blue colours.



Vivo Z6 5G features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2080 pixels, aspect ratio of 20:9 and 90.74% screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The device is equipped with PC grade liquid cooling technology.



For the camera, the Vivo Z6 5G has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 112° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.



The phone has a battery capacity of 5,000mAh with 44W ultra-fast flash charge that can charge the phone up to 70% in 35 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.



The Vivo phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Hotspot, Bluetooth V5.0, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo Z6 5G measures 163.99 x 75.71 x 9.16mm and it weighs 201 grams.