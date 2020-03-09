  • 16:24 Mar 09, 2020

Vivo Y91i new variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2020 12:32 pm

Latest News

The Vivo Y91i runs on Funtouch OS 4.0, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and it is backed up by a 4030mAh battery.
Vivo has launched a new variant of its Vivo Y91i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 7,990. The phone was earlier launched with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for Rs 8,490.

The new variant has been announced by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom.  The Vivo Y91i features a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The storage can be expanded to 256GB via microSD card.

 

The smartphone has a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture lens respectively. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture.


The Vivo Y91i runs on Funtouch OS 4.0, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and it is backed up by a 4030mAh battery. The phone lacks a fingerprint sensor but comes with face unlock feature as security options.

 

Connectivity options for the Vivo Y91i  include a Dual Sim, 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, FM Radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 155.11 x 75.09 x 8.28mm and it weighs 163.5 grams.

