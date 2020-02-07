  • 14:35 Feb 07, 2020

Advertisement

Vivo Y91C 2020 launched with 6.22-inch HD+ display and Helio P22

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 07, 2020 1:56 pm

Latest News

Vivo Y91C 2020 comes in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue colour variants.
Advertisement

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in Bangladesh under its Y series - Vivo Y91C 2020. The phone has been launched with a price tag of 9,990 BDT and it comes in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue colour variants.

 
Talking about its specifications, the Vivo Y91C 2020 features a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot.

 
The smartphone has a single 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera of the phone supports Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Palm capture, and voice control among other features. The phone does not feature a fingerprint sensor but there is face unlock feature as security options.

The Vivo Y91C 2020 runs on Funtouch OS 4.5, which is based on an older Android 8.1 Oreo and it is backed up by a 4030mAh battery without fast charging support. Connectivity options for the phone include a Dual Sim, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port. The phone measures 155.11 x75.09 x 8.28 mm and it weighs 163.5 grams.

iQOO to launch its first 5G smartphone in India in February

Vivo Phone with 55W fast charging support surfaces online

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x price slashed in India

Vivo to show off APEX 2020 at MWC 2020 event

Alleged Vivo NEX 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC spotted on TENAA revealing key specs

Vivo S1 Pro launched in India for Rs 19,990

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi join hands to take on Google Playstore

Motorola Edge+ leaked live images show curved punch-hole display

HMD Global rolls outs VoWiFi to its range of Nokia smartphones in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies