Vivo Y91C 2020 launched with 6.22-inch HD+ display and Helio P22

Vivo Y91C 2020 comes in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue colour variants.

Advertisement

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in Bangladesh under its Y series - Vivo Y91C 2020. The phone has been launched with a price tag of 9,990 BDT and it comes in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue colour variants.





Talking about its specifications, the Vivo Y91C 2020 features a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot.





The smartphone has a single 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera of the phone supports Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Palm capture, and voice control among other features. The phone does not feature a fingerprint sensor but there is face unlock feature as security options.



The Vivo Y91C 2020 runs on Funtouch OS 4.5, which is based on an older Android 8.1 Oreo and it is backed up by a 4030mAh battery without fast charging support. Connectivity options for the phone include a Dual Sim, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port. The phone measures 155.11 x75.09 x 8.28 mm and it weighs 163.5 grams.