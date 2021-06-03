Advertisement

Vivo Y70t 5G announced with Exynos 880 SoC, 48MP triple rear camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2021 4:02 pm

Vivo Y70t features a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent.
Vivo has launched yet another smartphone under its Y-Series lineup called Vivo Y70t in China. The phone is priced at 1449 Yuan for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant while the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1699. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 1999. Vivo Y70t comes in Realm Black, Feather White, and Bihailan Blue colour options.

 

Vivo Y70t 5G Specifications

 

Vivo Y70t features a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.9, 60Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y70t comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera present inside the waterdrop notch.

 

The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch 10.5 OS on top and it is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

 

On the connectivity front, there is 5G, dual-SIM 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162 x 76 x 8.46mm and weighs about 190 grams.

