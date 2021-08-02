Vivo Y53s to launch in India soon, price leaked

Vivo launched Vivo Y53s in Vietnam last month. The phone is now tipped to launch soon India. Now ahead of the launch, the price has been leaked online.

As per a report of 91Mobiles, Vivo Y53s price in India is Rs 22,990 (Rs 19,490 MOP) for the 8GB + 128GB model. It comes in Deep Sea Blue/Fantastic Rainbow colours.

Vivo Y53s Specs

Vivo Y53s 4G sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded with a power button.

For the camera, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs FunTouchOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Recently, Vivo Y53s NFC was launched in Indonesia. It is priced at IDR 3,699,000 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model.

