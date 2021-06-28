Vivo Y51A 6GB variant launched in India for Rs 16,990

Vivo has today announced the launch of 6GB variant of Vivo Y51A in India. Packed with 5000 mAh battery and 18W Fast Charge, Y51A is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM storage variant (expandable up to 1TB).

The Vivo Y51A is available for purchase in two colour options — Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony on Vivo India E-store. The company earlier launched an 8GB variant of the phone at Rs 17,990 earlier this year. All the specifications of the new variant remain exactly the same as before.

Launch offers for the Vivo Y51A include Rs 1,000 cashback from HDFC Bank, benefits from Vi, and zero down payment schemes from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB Credit, and ICICI Bank.

Vivo Y51A Specifications

Vivo Y51A features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080×2408 pixels) display with a dew-drop notch at the top. Vivo Y51A runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 software. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot that allows users to add up to 1TB of storage.

Vivo Y51A is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel macro sensors with f/2.4 lens. Vivo Y51A has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 163.86 x 75.32 x 8.38 mm and weighs 188 grams.