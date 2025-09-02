Vivo Y500 5G Announced With an 8200mAh Battery: Details to Know

Vivo Y500 5G has been launched in China as one of the smartphones with the biggest battery in the world. The device gets a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood and supports up to 90W fast wired charging. Here’s everything else you’d want to know about the devices.

Vivo Y500 5G: Price

vivo Y500 comes in Glacier Blue, Dragon Crystal Powder, and Black shades. The 8GB + 128GB version starts at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 17,200) while the top-end 12GB + 512GB version is CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 24,600). Open sales in China will begin September 5.

Vivo Y500 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y500 5G sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels, 388 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz PWM dimming. It also supports P3 wide colour gamut. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, it gets a dual camera system on the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with PDAF and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 8200mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging support.

Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. It further runs on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15, packs dual stereo speakers, and is also IP68 + IP69+ rated for dust and water resistance. There’s also an under-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.