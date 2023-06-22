Vivo Y36 launched in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Price, Specifications

Vivo has launched the Y36 smartphone in India as a new budget offering. It succeeds the Vivo Y35 that was launched in India back in August of last year. While the smartphones share a similar set of specifications, this year’s Vivo Y36 doesn’t have a macro sensor and has a slightly different design than the Y35.

Vivo Y36: Price

Priced at Rs 16,999 for the sole 8GB+128GB variant, the smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. The smartphone will be available in two colors – Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black.

Vivo Y36: Specifications

The Vivo Y36 comes with a 6.64-inch full HD+ display with 1080 × 2388 pixel resolution. The display panel has a 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 16.7 million colours. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The Vivo phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensors at the rear with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. The phone is also IP54 rated.