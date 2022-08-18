Vivo Y35 4G announced with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP triple rear camera

Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone called as Vivo Y35 in Indonesia. The phone comes with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP triple rear camera, Android 12, 5000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

The Vivo Y35 4G is priced at IDR 33,99,000 which is approx. Rs 18,500 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. It comes in Gold and Black colour options.

Vivo Y35 Specs

The Vivo Y35 comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution. The display panel also has a 90Hz refresh rate and 96 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also includes two 2-megapixel bokeh and macro sensors at the rear with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge support.

The Vivo Y35 runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type C port and 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.28mm and weighs 188 grams.