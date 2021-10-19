Vivo Y33s new variant launched with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage

Vivo has launched a new Vivo Y33s with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage in Nigeria. The company earlier launched a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India this year.

The Vivo Y33s new 4GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at N109,000 which is approx. Rs 19,800. The device is currently up for pre-orders across Nigeria. It comes in Mirror Black and Midday Dream colour variants.

The new variant of the smartphone has all the same specs as the existing 8GB variant except storage.

In India, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version was launched at Rs 17,990. Now Vivo has hiked the price of the smartphone in India by Rs 1000. After the new price hike, Vivo Y33s is now available at Rs 18,990.

Vivo Y33s Specs

The phone features a 6.52-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90.6 percent screen and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Vivo Y33s packs the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. It also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164.26×76.08x8mm in dimensions and weighs 182g.