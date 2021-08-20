Vivo Y33s India launch set on 23rd August: Report

Vivo Y33s is an upcoming mid-ranger from Vivo, the specifications for which were tipped earlier this week. A new report now suggests that the Vivo Y33s will launch in India next week. The device has been reported to come with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

The report comes from 91Mobiles who states that the device will launch on 23rd August, which is next Monday. However, the device will be launched in offline stores, says the publication citing its retail sources.

It also expects that the phone will launch via online sales as well on the same date. The price for the Vivo Y33s in India has been leaked to be Rs 17,990 for the single 128GB + 8GB configuration.

Vivo Y33s Specifications

Vivo Y33s should come with a 6.58-inch Halo FullView FHD+ (2408×1080) display. It should be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The phone should also be getting the extended RAM feature up to 4GB. It will ship with Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y33s comes with a triple rear camera system as per the leak. The setup includes a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. There’s a 16MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Vivo Y33s comes with a side fingerprint sensor and 4G connectivity.

Apart from this, another Vivo smartphone that got leaked was the Vivo Y21. The smartphone has been launched today. The Vivo Y21 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600×720) display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM, 1GB extended RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The Vivo Y21 will come with Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1